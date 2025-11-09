Playing without its starting QB, No. 9 UW-La Crosse blown out by eighth-ranked UW-RF

Without its starting quarterback, the ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team was blown out by No. 8 UW-River Falls 41-7.

It was a 7-7 game midway through the first quarter, and then the Falcons scored the next 34 points.

The win hands UW-RF (8-1, 5-1 WIAC) an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament by securing the WIAC title. UW-L (6-2, 4-2) will have to win next week and hope for an at-large bid to what would be its fifth-consecutive postseason appearance.

The Eagles were without starter Kyle Haas, who hurt his throwing shoulder in last week’s win, while also facing arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in Division III.

Kaleb Blaha was 35 of 50 for 307 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was also not sacked and rushed 17 times for 90 yards and a score.

Backup Jacob Huber — who also hurt his shoulder last week — started for the Eagles and was 7-for-17 for 88 yards with an interception. He was also sacked five times.

Third-stringer Nolan Mosier came in late in the third quarter to finish out the game, which was out of hand at that point.

UW-L heads to UW-Stevens Point (4-5, 1-5) to finish off the regular season, trying to secure a playoff spot with a win.

TOP PHOTO: UW-La Crosse’s Gabe Lynch rushes the ball against UW-RF on Nov. 8, 2025 (PHOTO: Wade D. Gardner, D3Photography.com)