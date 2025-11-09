UW-La Crosse football drops five spots in Top 25 rankings after loss

The UW-La Crosse football team dropped five spots in the Division III rankings, after its 41-7 loss to UW-River Falls.

With one regular-season game to go, the Eagles (6-2) are now ranked 14th by D3Football.com and looking for an at-large bid to their fifth-consecutive playoffs.

UW-L heads to UW-Stevens Point (4-5) on Saturday to finish off the regular season.

The Eagles are one of four Top 25 UW teams — or Top 15, really.

UW-RF (8-1) moved up four spots to No. 4 nationally. The Eagles were jumped by No. 10 UW-Platteville and 12th-ranked UW-Whitewater in the rankings.

UW-L beat UW-Whitewater 23-20 in double overtime on Oct. 4 and lost to UW-Platteville 38-21 on Oct. 18.

Last week, the Eagles were playing without their starting quarterback, Kyle Haas, who hurt his throwing shoulder in the prior week’s game.

The injury came at the same time UW-L faced, perhaps, the best QB in Division 3, in Kaleb Blaha, who threw for 307 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for another 90 and a score.