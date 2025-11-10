Are you ready for some football?!

In this episode of “715 Green and Gold Tailgate Talk” presented by The Man Cave Podcast, the focus is all on strategy and physicality ahead of the Packers-Eagles matchup at Lambeau Field. Host Dan Kasper breaks down the key questions surrounding Matt LaFleur’s offensive game plan — will Green Bay push the tempo or play ball control to limit Philly’s possessions? The conversation dives deep into how the Packers can maximize their strengths, from utilizing playmakers like Luke Musgrave and Dontayvion Wicks to establishing the run game with Josh Jacobs. Dan emphasizes that success starts in the trenches, calling for disciplined, dominant play from the offensive and defensive lines. On defense, he highlights the importance of containing Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, tackling fundamentals, and forcing turnovers. Ultimately, this episode challenges the Packers to match the Eagles’ trademark physicality, play smart, and turn last week’s frustration into motivation for a statement win under the Lambeau lights.

