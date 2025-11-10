State Volleyball and 8-Player Football Championships

Dan Kasper gives a full rundown of local and college sports action from the weekend. Dan recaps an exciting state volleyball weekend — congratulating Eau Claire Regis and Rib Lake on bringing home championships. He then dives into football, highlighting Gilman and McDonell Central Catholic’s upcoming state rematch in 8-player football and Mondovi’s big win over Regis to advance in Division 6. Dan also runs through the remaining playoff matchups across all divisions in Wisconsin high school football. On the college side, he updates listeners on UW-Eau Claire’s strong starts in men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, and soccer — including the men’s soccer team capturing the WIAC championship — plus a close loss for UW-Stout football. It’s a jam-packed local sports recap.

