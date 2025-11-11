Packers offense is LOST!

Grant reacts with callers to the Packers 10-7 (!) loss to the Eagles on Monday Night Football. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Badgers WIN | Ric Mixter and Mike ClemensGrant reacts to the Badgers win over Washington, and preps for Packers Eagles. Ric Mixter joins for his yearly chat about the Edmund Fitzgerald and Mike Clemens reports from Green Bay. See…Read More LaFleur’s seat is heating | Ryan WoodGrant talks about Matt LaFleur's job security and connects with Ryan Wood. Callers chime in on the Packers and McIntosh's statement on Luke Fickell. Preparations are made for the Edmund Fitzgerald…Read More Fickell will RETURN in 2026 | Jim Polzin & Mike ClemensGrant reacts to Chris McIntosh's announcement of Luke Fickell's return in 2026. Jim Polzin from BadgerExtra joins, and Mike Clemens talks Packers / Eagles. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More Packers miss out? Aikman and daylight saving | Jesse TempleGrant asks if the Packers should have been more aggressive at the trade deadline, and callers respond with anger at Troy Aikman and daylight saving. Jesse Temple joins at 5:35 for his weekly Badgers…Read More Stats and Graphs time, more on LaFleur | Clemens and McClearyGrant explains how, once again, we've reached the Stats and Graphs portion of the week- and how the Packers are the ultimate eye test team. Callers continue to chime in on Matt LaFleur. Mike Clemens…Read More Carolina on our minds | Monday MailbagGrant reacts to the Packers awful loss to Carolina, and how the Packers were outclassed from the top down. How much blame should Matt LaFleur shoulder? We need to be able to find some middle ground…Read More Hey, look at the Bucks! Halloween Discourse | Ryan WoodGrant reacts to the early returns from the Bucks and Ryan Rollins' big night and connects with Ryan Wood to talk Packers thanks to La Crosse Bierhaus. Callers share takes on Halloween and Grant gets…Read More Time for a blowout? Hobbs latest | Mike ClemensGrant frames Sunday's Packers / Panthers matchup as the perfect chance for the Packers to play a complete game. What's next for Nate Hobbs? Blake Snell acts like a douche in his presser, and Mike…Read More PrevNext