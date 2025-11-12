Giannis Antetokounmpo sits as Bucks fall in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 20 points, Ryan Kalkbrenner had 17 points on 8-for-8 field goal shooting, and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 111-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, who played without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Collin Sexton and Kon Knueppel had 16 points apiece for the Hornets.

Ryan Rollins led the Bucks with 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting, going 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. Myles Turner had 21 points. Kyle Kuzma, who was shooting 55.3% from the field and was coming off a season-high 26 points against Dallas, was limited to eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, sat out with left knee patellar tendinopathy but is expected to return for the rematch with the Hornets on Friday night in Milwaukee.

The Hornets took the lead with 3:52 remaining in the first quarter and did not trail again. The Hornets led 59-50 at halftime.

The Hornets were 23 of 27 from the free throw line compared to 8 of 13 for the Bucks. The Hornets also outrebounded the Bucks 50-34.

Charlotte played without LaMelo Ball (right ankle impingement) and Brandon Miller (left shoulder subluxation).

Up next

The same two teams play again Friday night in Milwaukee.