UW-L gets first WIAC tourney win since 2017, heads to conference semis

The UW-La Crosse volleyball team is headed to the conference semifinals, after getting its first WIAC tournament win since 2017.

The No. 6-seeded Eagles upset No. 3 UW-Platteville 3-1 (29-27, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22) on the road Tuesday.

UW-L (21-11) now heads to UW-Eau Claire on Thursday with a chance to get to the WIAC finals.

Those two teams only met once this season, with UW-EC winning 3-1 (16-25, 20-25, 27-25, 16-25) back on Sept. 24.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – The UW-La Crosse volleyball team huddles during its match at UW-Platteville on Nov. 11, 2025.