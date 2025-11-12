UW-La Crosse women’s soccer opens NCAA tourney Saturday in Chicago

The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team opens its fifth-consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament on Saturday in Chicago.

The Eagles earned an automatic bid, after winning the WIAC championship 2-0 over UW-Platteville last weekend.

UW-L (18-2-1) faces 24th-ranked St. Catherine (17-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the first round.

Seventh-ranked Chicago (12-2-3) hosts UW-Superior (11-7-4) on the other half of the bracket with the winners playing each other at 1 p.m. Sunday.

UW-L’s only losses this season came 3-2 to Carleton back on Sept. 24 and to MSOC 1-0 on Oct. 14. Carleton (16-2-2) is also in the NCAA tourney. MSOE (14-6-2) just lost the NACC championship 3-1 to No. 1-ranked Illinois Tech.

This is UW-L’s eighth NCAA tournament appearance (2015, 2017-18, 2021-25), all coming under coach Jason Murphy.

The Eagles are 11-5-4 in NCAA Division III tournament history, advancing to the third round twice (2018, 2022).

TOP PHOTO: FILE – The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team huddles after a game (PHOTO: UW-L Athletics)