Verona OT Ethan McIntosh becomes first commitment in 2027 class

Wisconsin has its first commitment in the class of 2027.

Three-star offensive tackle Ethan McIntosh (Verona, Wis.) became Luke Fickell’s first pledge in the class. He is the son of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh.

https://x.com/ethan_mcint77/status/1988737783163416656?s=20

“After careful consideration, I am blessed to announce that I will be committing to the University of Wisconsin! I’d like to thank all of my family, teammates, and coaches for all the sacrifices and guidance they have given me throughout this process, and always pushing me to be the best version of myself that I can be! ONLY THE BEGINNING‼️”

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound McIntosh is ranked as the sixth-best player in the state of Wisconsin and the No. 56 offensive tackle in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He held a double-digit number of scholarship offers, including from fellow Big Ten teams Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa and Northwestern, along with Kansas and Iowa State out of the Big 12.

McIntosh is part of an in-state recruiting class that has several standout players that Wisconsin — and many others — are chasing, including 4-star offensive lineman Cole Reiter and 4-star tight end Korz Loken.

In addition to being the athletic director, the elder McIntosh was a multi-year starter along the offensive line for the Badgers in the late 1990s and a two-time captain for the Rose Bowl-winning teams of 1998 and 1999. He went on to be selected in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.