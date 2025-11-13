Who’s Feeling the Heat?

In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper dives deep into which members of the Green Bay Packers have the most at stake in the second half of the NFL season. While the national spotlight remains on Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love, Dan expands the conversation to include coaches like Luke Butkus and Adam Stenavich, as well as players across the roster who could shape their futures — and the team’s — with their performances down the stretch. From offensive line struggles to contract implications and potential coaching changes, Dan breaks down the pivotal storylines that could define the Packers’ season and beyond.

