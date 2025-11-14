Jenkins, Burrow, and More NFL Injuries

Dr. Crow joins Dan to discuss Elgton Jenkins season ending injury, the return of Joe Burrow, and more injuries surrounding the NFL. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts NFL Chaos: Who’s Winning, Who’s Frustrated & Playoff PredictionsIn this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan and Brandon dive into one of the wildest, most unpredictable NFL seasons in recent memory. From the weekend’s biggest matchups to the growing frustration…Read More Must WinDan breaks down the upcoming Packers vs Giants game and calls it a must-win. Do you agree? What are the keys to victory? Who are the players that "gotta have a game". Plus, some bold predictions.…Read More Most SurprisingAs we near a month into the NBA season, Dan and Brandon breakdown what they've seen from the Bucks so far. Did the first Hornets game prove the Bucks need another option besides Giannis? Where did…Read More Brewers HardwareThe Milwaukee Brewers have been collecting some hardware as of late. Brandon and Dan recap it all, plus touch on a few of the biggest questions for the Brewers as they head into the offseason. And…Read More Local Semifinal Showdowns & State Championship PreviewIn the latest episode of "Local Sports Roundup", Brandon joins Dan as the guys run through a busy stretch of local high school and college sports. High School Football:Semifinals highlight the…Read More Who’s Feeling the Heat?In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper dives deep into which members of the Green Bay Packers have the most at stake in the second half of the NFL season. While the national spotlight…Read More State Volleyball and 8-Player Football ChampionshipsDan Kasper gives a full rundown of local and college sports action from the weekend. Dan recaps an exciting state volleyball weekend — congratulating Eau Claire Regis and Rib Lake on bringing home…Read More Are you ready for some football?!In this episode of “715 Green and Gold Tailgate Talk” presented by The Man Cave Podcast, the focus is all on strategy and physicality ahead of the Packers-Eagles matchup at Lambeau Field. Host Dan…Read More PrevNext