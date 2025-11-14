LISTEN: UW-La Crosse looks to bolster playoff chances at UW-SP on Saturday

The UW-La Crosse football team heads into the final week of the regular season needing a win to help boost its stock for an at-large bid to the Division 3 playoffs.

The 14th-ranked Eagles (6-2) head to UW-Stevens Point (4-5) on Saturday. Listen to the game on the WKTY app or 96.7 FM / 580 AM, beginning with pregame at 12:45 p.m.

UW-L is coming off a 41-7 loss to UW-River Falls (8-1), which jumped to No. 4 in the nation after the win — dropping the Eagles five spots in the polls.

UW-L is one of four Top 25 UW teams — or Top 15, really.

Along with UW-RF, the Eagles were jumped by No. 10 UW-Platteville and 12th-ranked UW-Whitewater in the rankings.

UW-L beat UW-Whitewater 23-20 in double overtime on Oct. 4 and lost to UW-Platteville 38-21 on Oct. 18.

Last week, the Eagles were playing without their starting quarterback, Kyle Haas, who hurt his throwing shoulder in the prior week’s game. His status for this week is unknown.

The injury came at the same time UW-L faced, perhaps, the best QB in Division 3, in Kaleb Blaha, who threw for 307 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for another 90 and a score.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse quarterback Kyle Haas looks to pass against UW-O on Oct. 25, 2025 (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)