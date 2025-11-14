Local Semifinal Showdowns & State Championship Preview

In the latest episode of “Local Sports Roundup”, Brandon joins Dan as the guys run through a busy stretch of local high school and college sports.

High School Football:

Semifinals highlight the schedule with Mondovi vs. Edgar in Division 6 and Northwestern vs. Stratford in Division 5. Baldwin-Woodville continues its postseason push in Division 4, and River Falls prepares for a big matchup against Green Bay Notre Dame in Division 2.

Eight-Player Championship:

McDonell and Gilman meet again in a highly anticipated state title rematch. Both teams have grown since their early-season showdown, and the game will likely come down to explosive plays and turnovers.

Volleyball & Swimming:

Regis finishes as the state runner-up in Division 4 volleyball, while Rib Lake grabs a championship. Girls swimming wraps up state competition in Waukesha with several local athletes represented.

College Sports:

UW–Eau Claire women’s volleyball advances to the WIAC Championship for a rematch with Oshkosh. BluGolds men’s soccer begins NCAA Tournament play, cross-country regionals hit Colfax, and multiple hockey and basketball teams from both UWEC and UW–Stout are in action. WIAC football also closes out its regular season this weekend.

With fall sports finishing and winter sports just beginning, it’s one of the busiest times of the year across the region.