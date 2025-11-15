Badgers put up a fight in the first half before No. 2 Indiana runs away for 31-7 win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — With No. 2 Indiana struggling in the first half Saturday, coach Curt Cignetti relied on his usual halftime speech. He kept it simple, direct and surprisingly even-tempered.

And once again Fernando Mendoza and his teammates responded.

Mendoza completed 91.7% of his 24 passes for 299 yards, throwing three of his four touchdown passes in the second half to lead No. 2 Indiana past Wisconsin 31-7 for the first 11-0 mark in school history. The Hoosiers can clinch their first Big Ten title game appearance and likely a second straight playoff berth by winning their season finale at rival Purdue.

“I did what’s always worked for me in those situations before,” Cignetti said after winning his 15th consecutive home game over the past two seasons — the longest winning streak in school history. “Instead of going in and kind of snorting at halftime, I just told everyone take a deep breath, relax and have fun. I thought we played a good second half, a lot of good individual performances.”

Nobody was better than Mendoza, who continued to bolster his Heisman Trophy case despite being sacked a season-high five times and briefly spending time in the injury tent. Upon returning to the game, Mendoza promptly broke Kurtis Rourke’s single-season school record with his 30th TD pass, a 5-yarder to Omar Cooper Jr., in the fourth quarter. It’s the same combination that propelled Indiana past Penn State in the final minute last week.

The result: Indiana (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) has now tied last season’s team for the most victories in one season.

Wisconsin (3-7, 1-6) lost to a ranked team for the fifth time this season and still has not beaten a top-10 team on the road since 2019.

Carter Smith became the first true freshman to start a game for the Badgers since 1991 and finished 9 of 15 with 98 yards, including a 45-yard TD pass to Lance Mason. He also had two turnovers on a day Wisconsin generated only 23 total yards in the second half.

“They made the big plays down the field that we didn’t,” Badgers coach Luke Fickell said. “That’s the difference in the ballgame. You’re not going to beat a great team if you don’t make some plays down the field.”

Indiana broke a 7-7 tie with a 37-yard field goal late in the first half then swung the game by opening the second half with a 2-yard TD pass from Mendoza to Holden Staes. The Hoosiers followed that by cashing in on Smith’s fumble with a 21-yard TD pass from Mendoza to Riley Nowakowski, the former Badger, before Mendoza and Cooper sealed win No. 11.

“That means we won more than we did last year when we were 10-0,” Cignetti said. “And one more than this staff did the year before (at James Madison).”

Wisconsin running back Gideon Ituka left the game on a cart, strapped to a backboard midway through the third quarter after taking two big hits on the same play and then hitting his head hard on the surface. He gave a thumbs-up signal on his way off. The Badgers did not have an immediate update on Ituka’s condition.

A team spokesman said the early reports were positive and that he had feeling in his extremities.

The takeaway

Wisconsin: The Badgers played well enough to stay close — for a half. They’re just not good enough or healthy enough to upset a ranked team on the road.

Indiana: All Cignetti does is win — and this time he did it by getting the Hoosiers to settle down after a ragged first half.

Up next

Wisconsin: Hosts rival Indiana Nov. 22.

Indiana: Has a bye before chasing the first perfect regular season in school history Nov. 28 at rival Purdue.