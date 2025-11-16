No. 13 UW-La Crosse gets at-large bid to playoffs — its 5th straight trip

The 13th-ranked UW-La Crosse football team is headed back to the Division III playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

The Eagles (7-2), who ended the regular season Saturday with a 52-0 win over UW-Stevens Point, were awarded an at-large bid Sunday and will get a first-round bye.

UW-L will open the playoffs at 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at 18th-ranked Hope (9-1) in Holland, Mich.

The Eagles five consecutive trips to the playoffs is the second longest in program history, only surpassed by a streak of six years in a row from 1988-93 — three of which were NAIA playoffs (1989-1991).

UW-L starting quarterback Kyle Haas didn’t play again last week — the second consecutive week he’s sat out. Haas hurt his throwing shoulder against UW-Stout on Nov. 1. No word on whether he’d be ready for the playoffs.

If UW-L wins, it would likely see defending national champions and top-ranked North Central (10-0).

The Cardinals have knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs twice in the past four years.

UW-L is one of four WIAC teams in the playoffs, along with No. 3 UW-River Falls (9-1), No. 10 UW-Platteville (8-2) and No. 11 UW-Whitewater (8-2).

TOP PHOTO: FILE – The UW-La Crosse football team runs onto the field (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)