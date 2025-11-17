A Win’s a Win… Right?

The Packers got the win—but not without raising some eyebrows. In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan breaks down Green Bay’s uneasy 27–20 victory over the Giants, sharing why it’s okay to feel both relieved and frustrated. He dives into the dropped passes, protection issues, injuries, and what Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love actually did well despite the box score. Dan also looks ahead to a brutal final seven-game stretch, why the upcoming matchup with Minnesota feels like a must-win, and how the offense should evolve with Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and the tight ends. Plus, Justus Cleveland joins the show to talk “true No. 1 receivers,” Malik Willis’ impact, and whether this Packers team can find its rhythm in time.

