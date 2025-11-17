Championship Runs & Winter Kickoff

In this local sports–packed episode, Dan and Justus run through a huge week across the area — from McDonell’s state championship redemption and Gilman’s strong season, to a thrilling double-overtime win that sends CFC to Madison. They highlight standout performances in the final rounds of high school football, recap UW–Eau Claire and WIAC postseason action across football, soccer, volleyball, and cross country, and take a look at hot starts for BluGold basketball. With winter sports already underway, it’s a full sprint into the next season. Tune in for your complete local sports roundup!