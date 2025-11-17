Cochrane-Fountain City heads to D7 State Football Championship

The game went to double overtime before the Cochrane-Fountain City Pirates got by the Lourdes Knights 17-14 in the state qualifying game in Division 7 in the WIAA playoffs.

It’s the first time to state for the Pirates.

Ethan Smith opened up the scoring for C-FC with a 2-yard run that with the extra point, put them up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Both teams battled through three quarters to end in a 14-all tie.

The defenses led the way in the fourth quarter with no scoring by either side. The lines fought through the first overtime with neither team scoring.

An attempt by the Knights to score failed which set up an opportunity for Robert Moya of C-FC to get the win and trip to Madison.

His kick went through the uprights and into the school’s history books.

Cochrane-Fountain City takes on Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic in the WIAA Division 7 State Football Championship Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

Both teams bring in identical 13-0 records.