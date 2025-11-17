John Blackwell, Nick Boyd combine for 46 in No. 23 Wisconsin’s 94-69 win over SIUE

MADISON – No. 23 Wisconsin used a 16-0 run early in the second half to pull away from SIU-Edwardsville for a 94-69 win on Monday night at the Kohl Center.

Junior John Blackwell led the way for the Badgers, scoring 24 points, while senior Nick Boyd had 22 points and five assists.

Coach Greg Gard’s bunch led just 48-41 at the half thanks to some impressive shot making by the Cougars, but managed to take control after the break. The starting five blitzed SIUE with a 26-8 stretch where all five scored, including eight from Blackwell, and seven each from Boyd and Austin Rapp. In the blink of an eye it went from a 5-point game to a 25-point game with 10:39 left.

Wisconsin hit a double-digit number of 3-pointers for a third time in its first four games, finishing 15-for-39. The Badgers got to the line 24 times and hit 21 of them, while scoring 26 points off of 11 SIUE turnovers. They also had 19 assists and just four turnovers, the latter figure being their fewest since last February.

Rapp finished with a season-high 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Nolan Winter added nine points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Rohde had eight points and a couple of assists.

Forward Aleksas Bieliauskas came off the bench to score eight points, grab four rebounds and dish out a couple of assists. Fellow freshman big man Will Garlock didn’t score but did have four assists in just 10 minutes.

The Cougars were paced by Jordan Pickett’s 12 points. Wisconsin native Jack Campion had six points.

Wisconsin improved to 4-0 and have beaten its first four opponents by at least 25 points for the first time since 2011-2012 season. The 93.8 points the Badgers have averaged is the most in the first four games of a season in 50 years.

But the difficulty picks up significantly, as Wisconsin will face off against No. 9 BYU on Friday afternoon in Salt Lake City. The two teams matched up in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March with the Cougars coming out on top 91-89. Tip at the Delta Center is set for 3 p.m.