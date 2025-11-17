Packers win in NY | Monday Mailbag

Grant reacts to the Packers 27-20 over the Giants with callers. Malik Willis and Jordan Love are discussed, along with the special teams and Luke Musgrave. Monday Mailbag closes the show. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts LaFleur and Love TOGETHER | Ryan WoodGrant takes issue with the term "self inflicted" and talks Packers with Ryan Wood thanks to La Crosse Bierhaus. It's not Love OR LaFleur, it's Love AND LaFleur. The show wraps with some heady O-Line…Read More Let’s talk DEFENSE, Savion Williams? | Mike ClemensGrant switches over to talk about the defense and marvels at Savion Williams usage. Can the Packers win ugly games? Mike Clemens shares the latest from Green Bay. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Comments from LaFleur, Nolan Winter growth | Freimund & TempleGrant reacts to the latest presser from LaFleur including Elgton Jenkins injury, McManus' role and the continued mistakes on offense. Callers chime in. Chuck Freimund joins to talk Pat Murphy and…Read More Packers offense is LOST!Grant reacts with callers to the Packers 10-7 (!) loss to the Eagles on Monday Night Football. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Badgers WIN | Ric Mixter and Mike ClemensGrant reacts to the Badgers win over Washington, and preps for Packers Eagles. Ric Mixter joins for his yearly chat about the Edmund Fitzgerald and Mike Clemens reports from Green Bay. See…Read More LaFleur’s seat is heating | Ryan WoodGrant talks about Matt LaFleur's job security and connects with Ryan Wood. Callers chime in on the Packers and McIntosh's statement on Luke Fickell. Preparations are made for the Edmund Fitzgerald…Read More Fickell will RETURN in 2026 | Jim Polzin & Mike ClemensGrant reacts to Chris McIntosh's announcement of Luke Fickell's return in 2026. Jim Polzin from BadgerExtra joins, and Mike Clemens talks Packers / Eagles. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More Packers miss out? Aikman and daylight saving | Jesse TempleGrant asks if the Packers should have been more aggressive at the trade deadline, and callers respond with anger at Troy Aikman and daylight saving. Jesse Temple joins at 5:35 for his weekly Badgers…Read More PrevNext