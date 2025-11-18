Brandon Woodruff returning to the Brewers for 2026 after agreeing to qualifying offer

Brandon Woodruff will be back with Milwaukee for at least one more season.

The team announced the veteran right-hander had agreed to the 1-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer the Brewers tendered him. Had he turned the offer down, he would have become a free agent.

Woodruff was among those receiving votes for NL Comeback Player of the Year after missing the entire 2024 season following shoulder surgery. He returned in early July and made 12 starts over the final two months of the season. The 32-year-old went 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA and a WHIP of .912. However, he was forced to miss the postseason once again, this time with a lat strain.

In his eight-year career with the Brewers, Woodruff has gone 53-28 with a 3.10 ERA and two All-Star appearances.