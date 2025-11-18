Paging Gary and Wyatt, Woodruff! | Mike Clemens

November 18, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Paging Gary and Wyatt, Woodruff! | Mike Clemens

November 18, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Paging Gary and Wyatt, Woodruff! | Mike Clemens

Grant explains why Parsons surrounding cast hasn’t been nearly good enough- and reacts to the news of Woodruff accepting the QO from the Brewers. Mike Clemens joins to talk Packers. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

 