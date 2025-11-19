Running in blizzards and floods — and maybe with the Stone Temple Pilots: UW-L’s Stanley talks cross country ahead of National Championships

UW–La Crosse cross country coach Derek Stanley joins us in studio ahead of both his men’s and women’s teams heading to the National Championships on Saturday.

The UW–L men are the defending champs and have been ranked No. 1 all season, while the women are ranked sixth and coming off a 13th-place finish at Nationals last season.

La Crosse Talk airs weekdays at 6-8 a.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find the show on Apple Podcast, Spotify or here.

We break down both teams, but we also talk about some of the races around the country leading up to this — including a National Championship race two weeks ago in Iowa that was run in a blizzard, and the Division III West Regionals last weekend where athletes competed in a foot of water during a torrential downpour.

We also discuss what it’s like being a parent or a fan in cross country — having to basically run the course to cheer — and what the National Championships might be like if they were held a week later, just two days after Thanksgiving.

Stanley, who’s been the cross country coach for 15 seasons, also talks about the possibility of someday hosting Regionals, and how Steve Nicolai at the Maple Grove Venue and Onalaska High School cross country coach Darin Shepardson have been working tirelessly to continuously improve the grounds. Stanley was also intrigued by the idea of hosting a regional meet there while Stone Temple Pilots play at the Venue — if possible.

The UW–L men look to repeat as champions beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the women running at 10 a.m. at the Roger Milliken Cross Country Course in Spartanburg, S.C.

TOP PHOTO: UW-La Crosse cross country coach Derek Stanley in the WIZM studio for La Crosse Talk on Nov. 19, 2025, ahead of National Championships.