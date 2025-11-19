Sciturro named new head coach for La Crosse Loggers

Last year’s third base coach for the La Crosse Loggers is getting a promotion.

The team announced on Wednesday that Dominic Sciturro will take over as the new head coach for the team.

He’s replacing Josh Frye, who recently began a new job at Biola University in California.

Besides manning third base, Sciturro was also the team’s hitting coach in 2025.

Under his leadership, the players set four franchise records for offense last season. They set records for runs scored and stolen bases, which was good for third place among all Northwoods League teams.

The team also posted the second-highest batting average in franchise history at .276.

They also set a single season record with 104 hit-by-pitches.

In a release announcing the move, Sciturro said,

“Thank you to the Kapanke family, Chris Goodell, our former players, and the community of La Crosse for entrusting me to lead our ball club,” proclaimed Sciturro. “Last summer, I learned that La Crosse is a very special place to play our national pastime. Our Loggers will reflect the passion the community shares and will have a dedication every day to develop as the next group of Loggers who go on to do great things in the game of baseball. Copeland Park has a magic to it that only a baseball stadium that is broken in like an old ball glove can bring, In large part, that magic is due to our incredible fans. We are very fortunate to have the chance to play ball all summer representing the spirit of La Crosse and its tradition of Logger baseball. I take great ownership in the responsibility of helping these young men develop as people and players so that they may obtain the dreams they set out to achieve in college and beyond.”

Sciturro recently began a new job as the Director of Baseball Operations and Player Development at the University of Illinois-Chicago.