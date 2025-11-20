Cochrane-Fountain City loses in Division 7 Football Championship

The Cochrane-Fountain City Pirates came up short in their first ever visit to the WIAA State Football Championships with a 35-19 loss to Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic.

Both teams came into the Division 7 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison with equal 13-0 records.

The Lancers got on the board first when Zach Rizzo hit Tomas Baez for an 11-yard score.

The Pirates’ Aidan Lisowski answered with a 44-yard run to tie the game up at 7.

St. Joseph took the lead when Rizzo ran the ball in from the 1 to make it 14-7 after 1.

Two more scores gave the Lancers a 28-7 halftime lead.

A bit of excitement in the 3rd Quarter when Dylan Hager stripped the ball from a St. Joseph runner and ran it back 57 yards for a score to make it 28-13.

The Lancers came back early in the 4th quarter when Rizzo found Dominic Rinaldi for 62 yards and a score for a 35-13 lead. Rinaldi had 10 catches and 177 yards and two scores in the game.

A late 41-yard score on a pass from Parker Kujak to Steve Meyer made it the final score of 35-19.