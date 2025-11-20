Kid Cave: MVP Debates, Route Trees & Game Tips!

In this episode of the Kid Cave, Dan and Hutson bounce around the entire sports world — NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, you name it — while unveiling Hudson’s brand-new segment, Game Tips, for all the Madden, NBA 2K, MLB The Show, and golf gamers out there. The duo hands out their midseason NFL awards, breaks down current standings across major leagues, and dives into some MVP history during Huddle Up History. They even cover what a qualifying offer means in baseball, walk through a wide receiver route tree, share a Christian Watson card during Show-and-Tell, and wrap things up with trivia. It’s a fun, fast-moving, father-son sports hangout you won’t want to miss. #KidCave #SportsPodcast #NFL #NBA #MLB #NHL #GamingTips #Madden24 #NBA2K #MLBTheShow #FatherSonPodcast #DanKasper #YouthSports #KidsSports

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.