Shaka, WIAA thoughts | Temple & Coller

Grant gives random thoughts on Marquette and Illinois (CBB) and the WIAA State Championships. Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers, and Matthew Coller gives an Eye On the Enemy. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Brewers outlook, Packers Vikings thoughts | BartholomewGrant reacts to more details from Woodruff's return to Milwaukee on a $22M qualifying offer and explains what it means for the Brewers offseason. The style of the Packers defense vs. the Vikings…Read More Paging Gary and Wyatt, Woodruff! | Mike ClemensGrant explains why Parsons surrounding cast hasn't been nearly good enough- and reacts to the news of Woodruff accepting the QO from the Brewers. Mike Clemens joins to talk Packers. See…Read More Packers win in NY | Monday MailbagGrant reacts to the Packers 27-20 over the Giants with callers. Malik Willis and Jordan Love are discussed, along with the special teams and Luke Musgrave. Monday Mailbag closes the show. See…Read More LaFleur and Love TOGETHER | Ryan WoodGrant takes issue with the term "self inflicted" and talks Packers with Ryan Wood thanks to La Crosse Bierhaus. It's not Love OR LaFleur, it's Love AND LaFleur. The show wraps with some heady O-Line…Read More Let’s talk DEFENSE, Savion Williams? | Mike ClemensGrant switches over to talk about the defense and marvels at Savion Williams usage. Can the Packers win ugly games? Mike Clemens shares the latest from Green Bay. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Comments from LaFleur, Nolan Winter growth | Freimund & TempleGrant reacts to the latest presser from LaFleur including Elgton Jenkins injury, McManus' role and the continued mistakes on offense. Callers chime in. Chuck Freimund joins to talk Pat Murphy and…Read More Packers offense is LOST!Grant reacts with callers to the Packers 10-7 (!) loss to the Eagles on Monday Night Football. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Badgers WIN | Ric Mixter and Mike ClemensGrant reacts to the Badgers win over Washington, and preps for Packers Eagles. Ric Mixter joins for his yearly chat about the Edmund Fitzgerald and Mike Clemens reports from Green Bay. See…Read More PrevNext