Shaka, WIAA thoughts | Temple & Coller

November 20, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Grant gives random thoughts on Marquette and Illinois (CBB) and the WIAA State Championships. Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers, and Matthew Coller gives an Eye On the Enemy. 

