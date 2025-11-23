UW-La Crosse women’s cross country finishes 12th at Nationals

The UW-La Crosse women’s cross country team placed 12th at the Division III National Championships at the Roger Milliken Cross Country Course in Spartanburg, S.C. on Saturday.

It’s the seventh-consecutive trip to Nationals for the Eagles, who were led by Brooklyn Luebke 49th-place finish of 22 minutes, 9.8 seconds on the 6,000-meter course.

Luebke finished 152nd a year ago. Teammate Madison Twarling took 89th (22:44.4) Saturday, after placing 163rd last season.

In 39 trips to Nationals, the Eagles have eight Top 4 finishes and 11 individuals finish in the Top 10.

Tori Neubauer won back-to-back titles for UW-L in 1982 and 1983.

TOP PHOTO: UW-L’s Brooklyn Luebke competes in the Division III National Championships on Nov. 22, 2025 (PHOTO: Adam Weyer, UWL Athletics)