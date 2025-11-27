Boyd’s career-high 36 points lead Wisconsin by Providence 104-83 in Rady Children’s Invitational

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Boyd had a career-high 36 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists, Austin Rapp scored 20 points and made five 3-pointers, and Wisconsin eased by Providence 104-83 on Thursday in the Rady Children’s Invitational.

Boyd, who played at San Diego State last season, was 15 of 25 from the field at the San Diego Toreros’ Jenny Craig Pavilion. Rapp entered with just seven 3-pointers on the season.

Wisconsin led 51-32 at halftime. Boyd had 18 first-half points on 8-of-13 shooting and Rapp made five of his shots — four from 3-point range — to score 15 points for the Badgers. Providence also made 13 field goals in the first half — on 31 attempts.

Jack Janicki’s 3-pointer with 13:31 remaining put Wisconsin ahead 70-42 for its largest lead of the game.

Nolan Winter had 19 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season for Wisconsin (5-1), which was coming off a 98-70 loss to No. 9 BYU. John Blackwell added 11 points.

Jason Edwards led Providence (4-3) with 20 points. Stefan Vaaks had 11, and Oswin Erhunmwunse and Jamier Jones each had 10.

Up next

Wisconsin: Battles TCU for the tournament title on Friday, looking to win its third consecutive holiday tournament and fourth in the last five years.

Providence: Plays No. 10 Florida in the third-place game.