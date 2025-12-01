Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson help Packers’ Jordan Love withstand absence of other receivers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is thriving even with some of his favorite targets unavailable.

Christian Watson’s reliability and Dontayvion Wicks’ emergence have much to do with that.

Love continued his history of devouring defenses on Thanksgiving Day and kept the Packers in the thick of NFC North title contention by throwing four touchdown passes without an interception in a 31-24 victory that completed their regular-season sweep of the two-time defending division champion Detroit Lions.

The Packers (8-3-1) are a half-game behind the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears (9-3), who won 24-15 at Philadelphia on Friday. The Packers host the Bears on Dec. 7, their third straight game against a divisional opponent.

“You’ve got to come in and win these games and try to control your own destiny by winning out,” Love said.

Love has thrown nine touchdown passes without an interception in Thanksgiving victories over the last three seasons. His latest feast came on a day when Green Bay was missing injured tight end Tucker Kraft and receivers Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Savion Williams.

Kraft will miss the rest of the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament on Nov. 2. Reed, the Packers’ leading receiver last year, is nearing his return after being out since mid-September to recover from surgeries to his foot and shoulder.

Green Bay’s offense had been inconsistent lately due in part to those injuries, but last Thursday’s game showcased the Packers’ upside.

“We’ve got dogs,” Watson said. “We’ve got some playmakers. We’re only going to get better and better as we get everybody back, so I’m excited to see it when everybody gets back.”

Watson and Wicks were the top dogs against the Lions.

Watson had four catches for 80 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown early in the second half. Although he has played only six games since returning from a torn ACL, Watson already has more touchdown catches (three) than he had last season (two). His 21 receptions are approaching his 2024 total of 29 in 15 games.

Wicks matched career highs with seven catches and two touchdowns, and his 94 yards receiving were three off his career best. Wicks sealed the victory by leaping and stretching his arms to make a remarkable 16-yard catch on fourth-and-3, a notable achievement for someone who had struggled with drops earlier in his career.

“He’s always had the talent,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Obviously you want to go attack the ball aggressively, I think that can help eliminate a lot of drops. And I know a lot of great receivers that have struggled with drops and then overcame that. … He’s got great hands. He’s a natural plucker of the football, and so it’s never like a lack of confidence in him. I’ve never wavered. I can speak for myself and our staff, we’ve never wavered on his ability.”

What’s working

The offensive line didn’t allow a single sack of Love Thursday. … LaFleur’s daring approach paid off, with the Packers going for it on fourth down three times and converting each attempt. … The Packers haven’t committed a turnover during their three-game winning streak. They have only seven turnovers all season. … The Packers have totaled five penalties over their last two games.

What needs help

Detroit was winning the field-position battle early in the game because of some special-teams issues by Green Bay, which included allowing a 21-yard punt return. … The Packers allowed Jared Goff to throw for 256 yards and two touchdowns without an interception even though Detroit lost All-Pro WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to an ankle injury early in the game.

Stock up

Micah Parsons has recorded six sacks over his last three games to increase his season total to 12 1/2. … Wicks’ 94 yards receiving Thursday more than doubled his previous season high of 44 against Washington. His two touchdown catches were his first two of the year. … Love hasn’t thrown an interception over his last four games. … Isaiah McDuffie recorded 12 tackles Thursday and has 31 over his last three games.

Stock down

OL Jordan Morgan didn’t play a single offensive snap Thursday with rookie second-round pick Anthony Belton taking his spot at right guard. Morgan, a 2024 first-round pick, had played every snap for three straight games before playing less than one-third of the snaps against Minnesota on Nov. 23.

Injuries

DL Devonte Wyatt injured his ankle and isn’t expected to return this season. “It doesn’t look good, guys,” LaFleur said. “I’m sick for him. I’m sick for us.” … Golden (wrist), Williams (foot), DL Lukas Van Ness (foot), LB Quay Walker (neck), CB Nate Hobbs (knee) and DL Karl Brooks (ankle) didn’t play.

Key number

12/5 — Parsons is the first player to have at least 12 sacks in each of his first five seasons since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Next steps

The Packers and Bears face off in two of the next three weeks. They play at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7 and meet again in Chicago on Dec. 20. In between, Green Bay visits Denver on Dec. 14.