Thanksgiving, weekend reaction | Heilprin, Mailbag

December 1, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Thanksgiving, weekend reaction | Heilprin, Mailbag

December 1, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Thanksgiving, weekend reaction | Heilprin, Mailbag

Grant reacts to the Packers and Badgers games over Thanksgiving, and talks WI and Lane Kiffin with Zach Heilprin. Monday Mailbag closes the show. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

 