Wisconsin Transfer Portal Tracker 2025-26

Wisconsin couldn’t maintain the momentum it had built in the final month of the season, falling 17-7 to Minnesota last Saturday. If left them 4-8 on the year, the most losses for the program in 35 years. So, with no bowl practice or game to prepare for again, the focus will shift quickly to building a better team in Year 4 for Luke Fickell and the Badgers. That will mean additions from the portal, while others will leave Madison looking for a fresh start. We will keep track of the comings and goings here over the next month or so.

** The transfer portal doesn’t officially open until January 2 and will stay open to January 16. Those in the portal do not need to pick a new school before the portal closes.

UPDATED: Dec. 1, 9pm

Joining the program

LB Taylor Schaefer (2 years of eligibility)

Former school: Iowa Central Community College (FCS)

Career stats: 146 tackles, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss

Leaving the program

OLB Cody Raymond (3 years of eligibility)

As a recruit: Walk-on

Staff recruited by: Fickell

New school: TBA

I am entering my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you Wisconsin for the past two years of growth and development. — Cody Raymond (@CodyRaymond41) December 1, 2025

Heading to the NFL

N/A

Staying for another year

N/A