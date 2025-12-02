Grant is sick of the Giants, Bears thoughts | Mike Clemens

December 2, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Grant is sick of the Giants, Bears thoughts | Mike Clemens

December 2, 2025|In Wisco Sports Show

Grant is sick of the Giants, Bears thoughts | Mike Clemens

Grant rants about how he’s tired of seeing the Giants on primetime, and previews the Bears with callers. Mike Clemens joins in the final half hour. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

 