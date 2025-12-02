UW-La Crosse men’s hoops remain No. 3 in nation

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team remains at No. 3 in the country, as it gets set to play at Ripon on Thursday.

The Eagles are off to a 6-0 start to the season, after winning the Lee Pfund Classic over the holiday weekend.

Since opening the season with two- and three-point wins over Top 20 teams, the Eagles have blown out its past four opponents by an average of 13.3 points.

Junior Sam Geiger is averaging a ridiculous 26.5 points for UW-L, shooting 55.9% from the field. The 6-foot-4 guard has scored over 30 points three times this season.

The Eagles have two others in double figures — JJ Paider is putting up 16.7 points, while Dustin Derousseau is scoring 13.0 a game.

TOP PHOTO: UW-L’s Sam Grieger dribbles around a St. John’s defender. The junior finished with 32 points the Nov. 26, 2025 home-opener (PHOTO: UW-L Athletics).