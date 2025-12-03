Antetokounmpo “scrubs” most of Bucks mentions from social media as trade rumors ramp up

The beginning of the end of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s reign in Milwaukee might be starting.

The two-time MVP removed most of his Bucks mentions from social media. He left two mentions on Instagram — him in a Bucks uniform during the 2021 NBA title run and the 2024 NBA Cup championship. Everything Bucks after the title has been removed. Only 13 posts remain on his Instagram.

Antetokounmpo is signed through next season at $58.5 million and has a player option for 2027-28 at $62.8 million. He is coming up on a big contract offseason, where he can sign another max extension in October.

Rumors have swirled for years about either Antetokounmpo wanting out of Milwaukee or the Bucks needing to trade him.

The 30-year-old has said multiple times he wants to play for a championship. The latest iteration of that was Sept. 30, heading into the season.

“Guys, every summer there’s truth. To every report,” Antetokounmpo said on media day. “The same thing I’ve been saying my whole career – I want to be on a team that allows me, gives me a chance to win a championship and wants to compete at a high level.

“I think it’s a disservice to basketball, it’s a disservice just to the game to not want to compete at a high level, to not want your season to end in April. So, it’s pretty much the same. It’s not the first time. I had the same thoughts last year, I had the same thoughts two years ago, I had the same thoughts five years ago – yeah, 2020 – so it’s never gonna change. I want to be among the best, I want to compete with the best, and I want to win another championship and that’s it.”

The Bucks are off to a 9-13 start and things don’t look like they’re going to get much better.

Milwaukee has had four playoff appearances since winning the 2021 title. It’s been eliminated in the first round the past three seasons and lost in the second the year after winning it all.

