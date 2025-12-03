Wisconsin signs 12 in 2026 recruiting class

Wisconsin announced its 2026 recruiting class Wednesday that consisted of 12 players from nine different states, including three from Tennessee. The class lost a number of players in the last month, including four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit to Oklahoma, four-star running back Amari Latimer to West Virginia and a couple offensive linemen, as the team struggled on the field to a 4-8 record, the Badgers most losses since 1990.

As things stood on Wednesday afternoon, the class included just one four-star player — offensive lineman Brady Bekkenhuis — out of Massachusetts, while the only in-state player to sign with the Badgers was three-star linebacker Ben Wenzel from Appleton.

Overall, the class is ranked No. 77th in the country and No. 15 in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Here are the players that make up the class right now:

Djidjou “DJ Bah

Defensive lineman

6-foot-3, 280 pounds

Memphis, Tenn.

247 Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 93 DL

What they said:

Luke Fickell on Bah

“I think he brings some differences to the things that we want to and need to be able to do. I’m not going to say he’s closer to (current Wisconsin senior DL) Jay’viar Suggs, because Jay Suggs has been in college for a few years, but there isn’t quite as many guys that have some of that high end upside, snap and ability. I think he’s just scratching the surface.”

Brady Bekkenhuis

Offensive lineman

6-foot-6, 295 pounds

Arlington, Mass.

247 Sports Composite: 4-star, No. 39 OT

What they said:

Fickell on Bekkenhuis

“There’s a finish ability, there’s a tough and nastiness that that he possesses, that I think give him a great opportunity. Whether he can play at a really young age or not, I mean, that’s difficult as any bit, even coming in early as a as a freshman, to play at the offensive line position. But he possesses some things that I don’t think you can teach. And so that’s first and foremost.”

Donovan Dunmore

Cornerback

6-foot, 195 pounds

Clovis, Calif.

247 Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 72 CB

What they said:

Director of Recruiting Pat Lambert

“Physical, and he kind of fits physicality-wise, where he’s already 190 pounds, 6-foot-1, (he ran a 10.5 100-yard dash). So, like, really putting a specific importance in that speed category to make sure that we can cover guys over the top.”

Carsen Eloms

Cornerback

6-foot, 180 pounds

Fishers, Ind.

247 Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 67 CB

Yahya Gaad

Outside linebacker

6-foot-4, 260 pounds

Medina, Tenn.

247 Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 64 EDGE

What they said:

Fickell on Gaad

“Okay, you can’t, tear a guy’s chest open and really read what’s on his heart. But there are some things that can tell you what’s deep down inside those different guys. And I think that twofold, he possesses some things, obviously physically and obviously football-wise, but there’s some other intangible things that I think he’ll bring to us and bring at a really young age.”

Ryan Hopkins

Quarterback

6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Newport Beach, Calif.

247 Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 34 QB

What they said:

Lambert on Hopkins

“We put a priority on him since day one, and he really knew that. And we’re really excited. Obviously, now in today’s college football, we want to go dual threat. But also not give away (the ability to) freaking get the ball down the field with his arm strength and arm talent. We’re really excited about the balance and blend that he has and doing at a really high level, too.”

Zion Legree

Wide receiver

6-foot, 190 pounds

Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

247 Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 71

What they said:

Fickell on Legree

“Zion was a kid that was here in the summer, and to be honest with you, you really did like his competitive spirit. You really like his size, but I think he’s just scratching the surface. … So you love these guys that have an expectation to win. They’ve been around winning programs, and they believe that that’s what we’re going to be able to do here.”

Arthur Scott III

Defensive lineman

6-foot-3, 305 pounds

Streetsboro, Ohio

247 Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 139 DL

What they said:

Lambert on Scott

“I mean, he’s all a freaking 6-foot-5, 305 (pounds). He has the physique and physicality that we think he can (be in the two-deep depth chart right away). We kind of envision him to be able to really kind of give us some mileage early on, just with his skill set and intangibles.”

Jack Sievers

Tight end

6-foot-4, 230 pounds

Everett, Wash.

247 Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 36 TE

What they said

Lambert on Sievers

“He has more of that vertical threat catching balls out of the backfield with his size. I think he has a really great balance of being a true Y instead of like that F-position, which is more of a split-out guy. I think he really has the frame and size to be able to do a lot of the things inside, to hold up and be more dynamic and versatile.”

Keeyshawn Tabuteau

Wide receiver

6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Chattanooga, Tenn.

247 Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 79 WR

Ben Wenzel

Linebacker

6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Appleton, Wis.

247 Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 106 LB

What they said:

Fickell on Wenzel

“I know being from here obviously means something a little bit more, but he never wavered (in his commitment), and that’s what you love about him. The ability to come in early and be here in January is a really big deal as well. He plays at the highest level of football and played really, really well his senior year.”

Qwantavius “Fatboy” Wiggins

Running back

5-foot-11, 200 pounds

Fairburn, Ga.

247 Sports Composite: 3-star, No. 52 RB

What they said:

“Really excited about his explosiveness. He’ll stick his foot and get vertical, he has a home run ability that I think that we really need to find ways to get (more of) in the future. So, yeah, I’m really excited about his explosiveness and physique to be able to even gain weight when he gets here, too.”