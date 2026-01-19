Brewers manager Pat Murphy brings the fun to La Crosse Loggers winter BBQ

If Brewers manager Pat Murphy ever gets out of baseball, he might have a future in stand-up comedy.

The back-to-back NL Manager of the Year admits he might be a funny guy.

He certainly had the La Crosse audience laughing for a good portion Saturday evening. Murphy was the featured guest at the La Crosse Center for the Loggers winter BBQ.

Murphy, of course, didn’t take long to connect with the full house. Within a few moments of his introduction from Brewers broadcaster Sophia Minnaert, Murphy pulled a snack from his pocket and chowed down.

While he spent the evening sharing stories about baseball — such as how if several pitches went a different way in Game 4 of the NLCS, Shohei Ohtani maybe doesn’t get his third home run, or the quality of the individuals on the team on and off the field — the evening was about the joy of the game.

Murphy explained that he liked to keep things light in the clubhouse and dugout, and that the players are under a lot of pressure to succeed at that level. He also shared some fun stories he’s had with them.

At one point, Murphy pulled out his phone and dialed up Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick. He face-timed with him for a minute — Frelick not knowing what was actually happening.

Then Murphy turned the phone around and showing Frelick a room full of people, who cheered and waved.

Based on the evening’s conversation, the audience could see how much Murphy cared about, not just the player, but each person on the team.

Afterwards, several dozen people had the opportunity to enjoy a meet-and-greet with Murphy.

The Brewers head off for spring training in about a month.

TOP PHOTO: Brewers manager Pat Murphy (left) speaks to a La Crosse Center crowd as Brewers broadcaster Sophia Minnaert watches on, during the Loggers winter BBQ on Jan. 17, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem)