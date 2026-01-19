UW-L’s Robbins takes 3 events, as defending national champs win home-opener

The defending national champion UW-La Crosse gymnastics team won its home-opener over the weekend, led by Claire Robbins.

The junior won three event titles to lead Eagles to the win over Greenville 192.425-188.650 at Mitchell Hall.

On the bars, Robbins tied with teammate Madalyn McCormick for the top score (9.675). Robbins won the beam with a 9.725 and finished with a 9.775 to win the floor.

The Eagles are back in action Saturday at Simpson. They’re not home again until Feb. 6 against UW-Oshkosh.

By Rick Solem, WIZM News

TOP PHOTO: UW-L junior Claire Robbins competes on the beam on Jan. 16 at Mitchell Hall (PHOTO: Jim Lund, UWL Athletics)