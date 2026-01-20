LaFleur’s Extension & the DC Crossroads in Green Bay

Matt LaFleur reportedly lands a contract extension, and Packers fans are split. On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper reacts to the news as it breaks in real time, dives into the parallels between Green Bay and Buffalo moving on from Sean McDermott, and explains why this extension feels like a true “prove-it” deal. Plus, a deep dive into the Packers’ looming defensive coordinator decision—veteran experience or an up-and-coming name? From Raheem Morris to Christian Parker and beyond, we break down the most realistic options and what this hire means for the Packers’ Super Bowl window.