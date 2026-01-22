Brewers Deal Freddy Peralta: What the Trade Really Means for Milwaukee

The Brewers made a major offseason move, trading Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets — and it sent shockwaves through Milwaukee. Dan Kasper is joined by Brewers reporter Hunter Baumgardt (Fox Sports 920) to break down why the deal happened, what it says about the current state of Major League Baseball, and how the Brewers continue to navigate life as a small-market contender. The guys dive deep into the return package, highlighting top prospects Jet Williams and Brandon Sproat, discuss the organization’s growing infield and pitching depth, and explain why this trade could shape the Brewers’ future for years to come.