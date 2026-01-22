Freddy, YOU are a Met | Curt Hogg

January 22, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Freddy, YOU are a Met | Curt Hogg

January 22, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Freddy, YOU are a Met | Curt Hogg

Grant reacts to the news that Freddy Peralta has been traded to the Mets along with Tobias Myers. Curt Hogg joins. Callers share their perspective, and Jeff Hafley impresses the locals in Miami. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

Get The App! Icon
Get The App!
News, Podcasts, Bill Michaels.
Download
×
 