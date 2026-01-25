Packers hiring former Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have a new defensive coordinator.

Multiple reports named former Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon as Jeff Hafley’s replacement.

Packers are hiring former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon as their defensive coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2026

Gannon spent the last three seasons in Arizona, where he went just 15-36, including 3-14 in his final year. Before that, though, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons. That included in 2022 when the Eagles made a run to the Super Bowl before falling to Kansas City. Under Gannon that season, the defense finished second in yards allowed and tied for seventh in points allowed.

He was never able to bring that kind of success to the Cardinals. After finishing in the middle of the league in yards allowed and scoring in 2024, Arizona gave up the fourth-most points and sixth-most yards in 2025.

Gannon’s other NFL stops as an assistant include Indianapolis, Minnesota, Tennessee and Atlanta. He got his start as a student assistant at Louisville in the early 2000s and even served as a scout for three years with the Los Angeles Rams.

Gannon will be the fourth defensive coordinator for coach Matt LaFleur in his eight years as coach. Hafley got hired last week by the Miami Dolphins as their head coach, while his first two coordinators, Joe Barry and Mike Pettine, were fired.