Wisconsin blows 12-point lead, loses 73-71 to USC

Wisconsin saw its five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday as the Badgers blew a 12-point lead and fell 73-71 to USC at the Kohl Center.

Nick Boyd had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but the Trojans (15-5, 4-5) got just enough of the ball to impact his layup and it didn’t fall. USC closed the game out at the free throw line by hitting a pair.

Wisconsin (14-6, 6-3) got off to a slow start in the game, falling behind by 10 in the first half. But a 10-1 surge gave the Badgers a 2-point lead at the break. Another big run in the first eight minutes pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 58-46 with 12:00 left. But the Badgers couldn’t throw a knockout blow and USC took advantage of Wisconsin’s poor shooting and erased the lead. The Trojans went ahead on a second-chance bucket with 2:49 left and didn’t trail again.

Though coach Greg Gard said it wasn’t the entire story of the game, the Badgers shooting from the outside was a significant reason they lost for the first time in January. Wisconsin went 9-for-37 (24.3%) from beyond the arc, including 4-for-19 in the second half. It was the first time in the last four games the Badgers shot less than 40-percent from deep.

Boyd led the way for Wisconsin, scoring 29 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists. Nolan Winter added 12 points and six rebounds, while John Blackwell 11 points and nine rebounds. But it was a tough day overall for the reigning co-Big Ten Player of the Week, as he went just 3-for-13 from the field and turned the ball over five times.

Chad Baker-Mazara paced USC with 29 points, including 16 in the second half. Ezra Ausar chipped 17 points and seven rebounds.

Wisconsin will return to action Wednesday when Minnesota visits Madison.