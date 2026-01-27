test See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Three Championships for Life… How Would You Spend Them? (Plus: Taking Titles Away)What if you knew — for sure — that your favorite teams would win three championships in your lifetime… but you got to choose which teams and how many each gets? In this episode of the Man Cave…Read More Unscripted & Unfiltered: Rebuilding the Man CaveWelcome to the revamped Man Cave Podcast. After taking a step back, Dan Kasper explains where this podcast is headed — and why the Man Cave is becoming more than just another sports show. This…Read More Brewers Deal Freddy Peralta: What the Trade Really Means for MilwaukeeThe Brewers made a major offseason move, trading Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets — and it sent shockwaves through Milwaukee. Dan Kasper is joined by Brewers reporter Hunter Baumgardt (Fox Sports…Read More LaFleur’s Extension & the DC Crossroads in Green BayMatt LaFleur reportedly lands a contract extension, and Packers fans are split. On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper reacts to the news as it breaks in real time, dives into the…Read More Hall of Fame Headaches, Coach Predictions, Random Sports Heroes & the Dodgers Playing a Video GameDan Kasper and Brandon are back in the Man Cave with a loaded episode that hits every corner of the sports world. They break down the 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, debating who truly deserves a…Read More Buzzer Beaters, Blugold Battles & a Stacked ConferenceFrom dramatic overtime wins and gut-check losses for the Blugold men’s and women’s basketball teams, to a brutally competitive WIAC conference race where nothing is guaranteed, the guys break down…Read More Man Cave University: Howard “Cub” BuckWelcome to Man Cave University, where sports history comes to life through storytelling. In this episode, we tell the remarkable and often overlooked story of Howard “Cub” Buck — a foundational…Read More It’s Finally HerePackers. Bears. Round 3. Dan's final thoughts on this epic matchup including keys to victory, key matchups, players who "gotta have a game", and his prediction! #GreenBayPackers #Packers…Read More PrevNext