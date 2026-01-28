Ben Loomis: From Western Wisconsin to the Winter Olympics

He’s traveled the world.

He’s seen many European countries.

He is a Winter Olympian.

His name is Ben Loomis and he’s from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Ben is 27 years old. He was named the Nordic Combined Athlete of the Year by the United States Ski and Snowboard Association in 2016. He competed in the 2018 and the 2022 Winter Olympics. But when we talked to Ben Loomis about his most memorable experiences, he brought up his time growing up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

He said his time there set him up well for his competitive career. The ski clubs and ski jumps in the area and in Wisconsin helped him as he grew into the Olympic athlete he is today.

Ben joined WIZM 1410 AM on the phone from Austria with La Crosse Talk’s Sean Dwyer on Wednesday. That is where he is preparing and competing as a ski jumper on the U.S.A team. He is working toward medals as he prepares for this year’s Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Ben has lots of fun stories to share.

Although this is his third Olympics, there are still nerves to deal with it. “Less so than maybe than in the past, just being a little more used to it. But just gotta learn how to navigate that and work with those nerves and use them to your advantage. But eliminating them, I would say, is basically impossible for just about everyone.”

He admitted that says his favorite post-competition meal is a good hamburger, which he says is hard to find in Europe.

Listen to Loomis’ full interview below.