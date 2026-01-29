Big wrestling tourney, big fundraiser to fight hunger 

Two of the top teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference meet up on the mats tonight in Holmen to determine who is the best this season.

Both Holmen and Aquinas are ranked #2 in the state in their respective divisions; The Vikings in Division 1 and Aquinas in Division 3.

So each has something to prove when they get together this evening.

Beyond what’s expected to be a great competition in a packed fieldhouse, tonight’s match is also a fundraiser.

Money, non-perishable, and hygiene items are being collected for Pin Down Hunger to help people in the Holmen community.

Jason Luloff, Holmen’s Activities Director, said last year they raised nearly $4,000 at the event. This year, the goal is to raise $5,000.

It’s a good way to support the community, even if you may not be a wrestling fan.

“If you’ve never attended a wrestling dual meet, this would be a meet that I would highly recommend checking out. It’s one of those events where if you’re in the gym, you’re going to enjoy yourself. And I can say as a wrestling person, not all wrestling meets are that way,” Luloff said.

JV and Girls matches begin at 5:45 p.m. The Pin Down Hunger Event is at around 6:35 p.m. The Varsity matches start at 7 p.m.

If you’re unable to make it, you can stream the meet at https://www.wktysports.com or on your TV via the Around River City app on Roku.