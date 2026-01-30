Freshman Apaun nails 6 from deep in Central win — WATCH Logan-Tomah boys live Friday

She made 6 of 10 from beyond the arc in helping the Central High School girls basketball team snap a three-game losing streak — its only three losses of the year.

It was a career night for Ellie Apuan — or one of back-to-back career nights — as she scored 21 points Thursday in the 63-50 win over Sparta. She also put up 24 points in her last outing.

The RiverHawks improved to 14-3 on the season and 6-2 in conference.

Coming up Friday on WKTY in boys basketball, Logan takes on Tomah. Watch live on the Logan Rangers Roku channel here or online here.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Aquinas got 23 points from senior Sammy Davis in a 79-31 win over Onalaska.

The Blugolds (14-5, 5-3), who were up 49-10 at halftime, have now won 123 consecutive MVC games.