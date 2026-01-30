Three Championships for Life… How Would You Spend Them? (Plus: Taking Titles Away)

What if you knew — for sure — that your favorite teams would win three championships in your lifetime… but you got to choose which teams and how many each gets?

In this episode of the Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper and Brandon dive into a classic sports fan what-if that spirals into passionate debate, Wisconsin sports loyalty, butterfly effects, and a little pettiness (okay, a lot of pettiness).

The guys break down how they’d divvy up championships between the Packers, Brewers, Vikings, Badgers, and more — then flip the script and decide which championships they’d erase from sports history entirely. Cubs? Saints? Bears? Pistons? Nobody is safe.

It’s unscripted, honest, and exactly what happens when sports fans are left alone in a man cave with too much time and too many opinions.

Plus, a tease for next week’s episode:

The Semi-Athletic Wisconsin Winter Olympics (SAWWO) 🥶🏒🍺

