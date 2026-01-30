Top-ranked teams in the state clash, with Holmen beating Aquinas

The second-ranked boys wrestling teams in both Divisions 1 and 3 took to the mat Thursday when Aquinas visited Holmen with the conference title on the line.

And it was the home team Vikings pulling out the victory 37-28 and getting an MVC title by winning nine of the 14 matches.

This was the second consecutive year Holmen beat Aquinas in going unbeaten to win the MVC.

The only pin for the winning team came by sophomore Brendan Henderson in 20 seconds at 113 pounds, and improving to 29-2 on the season.

