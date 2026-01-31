La Crosse’s Johnny Davis scores 19 in 18 minutes for Wisconsin Herd

La Crosse native Johnny Davis returned to the Wisconsin Herd lineup after a near two-month absence and scored 19 points in 18 minutes in a 124-99 win over Capital City.

Davis, who came off the bench, was 7-for-10 from the field, including 4 of 6 from deep. The 23-year-old added three rebounds and three assists.

There have been no stories on why Davis has been out of the lineup since his last game on Dec. 13.

The Central High School graduate and former Wisconsin Badgers standout is averaging 14.6 points on 49.6% shooting to go with 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists in 25.5 minutes this season.

He’s played 11 games for the Herd, who are 7-9 on the season.